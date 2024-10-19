Bournemouth vs Arsenal player ratings – Not a good day at the office

Bournemouth earned a shock 2-0 win against Arsenal this evening. Here are the player ratings and they are not impressive.
David Raya – 5.0
He was not helped much by his defence, and Evanilson committed him for the penalty but he should have done better..
Ben White – 6.0
He did his job, but Bournemouth attackers kept him too busy at the back to attack.
William Saliba – 4.0
He took one for the team, but it was a costly red card that destroyed the team’s confidence and game plan.
Gabriel – 6.0
It was not one of his best games, but he had to play without his preferred partner for much of the match.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6.5
Probably Arsenal’s best defender on the night, but could do little for either goal.
Mikel Merino – 6.0
OK debut, and he made some important runs, but he became limited after the red card.
Thomas Partey – 6.5
He was kept busy by Bournemouth’s midfield runners, but it could have been worse if he had not protected the defence as he did.
Declan Rice – 7.0
Arsenal’s best player of the match. He defended well when he had to, and he was the most likely to create a goal in the game.
Leandro Trossard – 4.5
His mistake forced Saliba into making the tackle for the red card and did not really recover from that mistake.
Kai Havertz – 5.0
Struggled without good service and could not make anything off scraps.
Raheem Sterling – 5.0
He was busy but unproductive until he was sacrificed following the red card.
Substitutes
Jakub Kiwior – 4.5
He came on after the red card and did well until his mistake cost Arsenal the second goal.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4.0
He should have scored but he missed moments before Bournemouth opened the scoring.
Ethan Nwaneri – N/A
Gabriel Jesus – N/A
Distraught and Flabbergasted, only the world class player and Calafiori turned up for the show.
‘ Nwaneri is a special talent that needs to trusted to start games ‘
What on earth is the gaffer waiting on to release the shackles off the kid.
That’s the issue
We make these players sound like they are better then they are
Dan am looking and thinking, in the absence of Odegaard, that should have provided us a glorious opportunity for the kid to play a much bigger part against the Saints and likewise the Cherries.
Not necessarily to start against Liverpool when they come to rown, the gaffer has to learn to trust a kid or two at some stage,
It’s obvious injuries are having an impact on our performances. Without Ode and Saka we just don’t have a cutting edge. I love Trossard but as a starter. He’s an impact sub. Overall it’s just a bad day at the office but we’re going to have to dig deep now with some big games coming up. Time to regroup and get on a good run again.
Havertz worked his socks off all game but it was a totally sloppy performance by the team. At least it’s only a one match ban for Saliba and not the usual three!