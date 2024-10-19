Bournemouth vs Arsenal player ratings – Not a good day at the office

Bournemouth earned a shock 2-0 win against Arsenal this evening. Here are the player ratings and they are not impressive.

David Raya – 5.0

He was not helped much by his defence, and Evanilson committed him for the penalty but he should have done better..

Ben White – 6.0

He did his job, but Bournemouth attackers kept him too busy at the back to attack.

William Saliba – 4.0

He took one for the team, but it was a costly red card that destroyed the team’s confidence and game plan.

Gabriel – 6.0

It was not one of his best games, but he had to play without his preferred partner for much of the match.

Riccardo Calafiori – 6.5

Probably Arsenal’s best defender on the night, but could do little for either goal.

Mikel Merino – 6.0

OK debut, and he made some important runs, but he became limited after the red card.

Thomas Partey – 6.5

He was kept busy by Bournemouth’s midfield runners, but it could have been worse if he had not protected the defence as he did.

Declan Rice – 7.0

Arsenal’s best player of the match. He defended well when he had to, and he was the most likely to create a goal in the game.

Leandro Trossard – 4.5

His mistake forced Saliba into making the tackle for the red card and did not really recover from that mistake.

Kai Havertz – 5.0

Struggled without good service and could not make anything off scraps.

Raheem Sterling – 5.0

He was busy but unproductive until he was sacrificed following the red card.

Substitutes

Jakub Kiwior – 4.5

He came on after the red card and did well until his mistake cost Arsenal the second goal.

Gabriel Martinelli – 4.0

He should have scored but he missed moments before Bournemouth opened the scoring.

Ethan Nwaneri – N/A

Gabriel Jesus – N/A