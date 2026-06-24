Bournemouth wants Arsenal to pay £60m for their player

Alex Scott is regarded as one of the finest players in the Bournemouth squad, and Arsenal are reportedly among the leading clubs interested in signing him during the current transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has monitored several players ahead of the new season, and Scott is believed to have impressed the Arsenal manager with his performances against the Gunners and other leading teams during the previous campaign.

Arsenal remain determined to strengthen their squad as they attempt to retain their status as champions of England while also competing strongly in European competition.

The club are also targeting success in the Champions League, and Scott is viewed as a player capable of contributing to those ambitions because of his technical quality and versatility in midfield.

Arsenal Considering Move for Alex Scott

Arsenal continue to be one of the strongest financial forces in English football and are prepared to spend heavily on players they identify as priority targets during the transfer window.

This means the Gunners may have little difficulty meeting Bournemouth’s valuation if they decide to intensify their pursuit of the midfielder before the market closes.

According to The Daily Mail, Bournemouth values Scott at around £60 million and believes the figure reflects his status as one of the finest midfielders currently playing in England.

The Cherries are aware of the growing interest in the player and are expected to maintain a firm negotiating position throughout the summer.

England’s Ambitions Could Influence Decision

Scott narrowly missed out on selection for the England World Cup squad, but a move to Arsenal could improve his chances of becoming a regular part of the England setup in the near future.

Playing regularly for a club competing for major honours could strengthen his standing with the national team coaching staff ahead of future international tournaments.

For now, Arsenal continue to assess their options in the market, but Scott remains one of the players attracting serious attention as they prepare for another demanding campaign at both domestic and European levels.

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