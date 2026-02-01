“Boys vs men” Merson impressed with Arsenal’s performance against Leeds

Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a four-nil victory over Leeds United yesterday, ending a run of three winless matches in the Premier League. The result eased the pressure on the Gunners, who had suffered defeat in their previous league outing against Manchester United and were in need of a strong response.

Leeds had developed a reputation for being difficult to overcome on home soil, particularly against top-level opposition, and many observers expected a challenging contest. Elland Road is widely regarded as one of the most demanding venues in the division, meaning Arsenal entered the match with significant expectations and much at stake.

Arsenal rise to the occasion

In midweek, Arsenal had continued their encouraging Champions League campaign, and supporters were hopeful that confidence from Europe would translate into domestic success. Those hopes were realised in convincing style, as the Gunners asserted their authority early and maintained control throughout the match.

Arsenal dominated possession, dictated the tempo, and repeatedly broke through Leeds’ defensive structure. It was one of their most complete performances in recent memory, highlighting both their technical quality and mental resilience after a difficult period in the league. By the final whistle, Arsenal had firmly underlined their superiority and delivered a statement performance away from home.

Pundit reaction and analysis

Following the match, former Arsenal player Paul Merson offered a glowing assessment of the display, speaking via Sky Sports. He said, “At times, it was like boys vs men. Arsenal just brushed them aside. They were A+.

“I can’t emphasise how good a result and performance it was.

“Elland Road was rocking but once Arsenal got into the game, they were dominant all over the pitch.”

Merson’s comments reflected the general consensus that Arsenal had produced a performance of the highest standard. The result not only secured three valuable points but also restored belief as they look to build momentum in the Premier League once again.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…