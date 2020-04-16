Brace yourselves for bumpy ride as Wenger reveals all in autobiography

Arsene Wenger’s book is scheduled for release in October this year, and Arsenal’s former ‘Invincibles’ manager claims it reveals all up to joining FIFA, including the circumstances which led to his resignation.

The Frenchman will go down in the history books as one of the best ever managers to grace the game, and some would even debate that he was the best ever, although it is hard to argue against the trophy haul of Alex Ferguson.

Despite doing so much for Arsenal FC, the end to his legacy at the club was somewhat tainted, with sections of fans turning on him for failing to bring home enough trophies in his latter years, but since his departure you could argue that we have struggled even more-so.

Wenger announced that he would be leaving the club towards the end of the 2017-18 campaign, and was succeeded by Unai Emery, who only lasted 15 months in the role.

Le Prof was believed to be open to taking on another role before calling time on his managerial career, but no team managed to persuade him to take up another role, and he has sinced become enrolled at FIFA as head of Youth Development.

His book will be released in six months time, and will pose as a must-read for all who wish to succeed in any sense or form, as well as for Arsenal fans of course.

The description of the book is as follows: “In Wenger: My Life and Lessons in Red and White, world-renowned and revolutionary football coach Arsene Wenger finally tells his own story for the very first time.

“Wenger opens up about his life, sharing principles for success on and off the field with lessons on leadership, personal development, and management.

“This book charts his extraordinary career, including his rise from obscurity in France and Japan to his 22 years at the helm of Arsenal Football Club.

“It covers the years of controversy that led up to his resignation in 2018 and his current seat as chief of global football development for Fifa.

“Wenger offers studious reflections on the game and his groundbreaking approach to motivation, mindset, fitness, and the winning edge.

“He [reveals how] popularised the attacking approach and belief that the game should be entertaining.

“Among the most successful managers of all time, Wenger, affectionately nicknamed ‘The Professor’, has won multiple championships and run one undefeated and unmatched English Premier League season.

“This is a must-read for Arsenal fans, football fans, athletes, trainers, business leaders, and anyone seeking the tools for success in work and life.”

Patrick