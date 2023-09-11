Brad Friedel is worried that Matt Turner may have made a mistake by leaving Arsenal

Aston Villa legend Brad Friedel has expressed concern over Matt Turner’s Premier League transfer moves. The legendary US goalie claims he didn’t understand why Turner, who is as good as he is, chose to join Arsenal and be their backup goalie when he could have easily been a first choice elsewhere.

In the summer, Turner did leave Arsenal for Nottingham Forest in a £7 million deal, and many believe he will be a first choice at Forest. In fact, he has been awarded the honour of starting in the games already played, although his status in the starting 11 could be jeopardised.

Odysseas Vlachodimos joined Forest from Benfica on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Odysseas Vlachodimos on a four-year deal ✍️#NFFC | #WelcomeOdysseas 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/GcjphOqqrX — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 1, 2023

Odysseas, at 29, is in a situation where he will want to play more, and his European experience of nearly 500 games, as well as the trophies he has won, may support his ambition. This could result in him and Turner competing for the starting spot.

If Turner believed moving to Forest would guarantee him first-team football, he may be in for a rude awakening and he may have to outperform his Greek rival to retain his first team place.

About Turner’s time at Arsenal, Friedel said on Goal, “With Turner’s move, someone as good as him should never have signed a contract to be a number two for any club. I understand Arsenal are a huge, fantastic club, but when you have the ability he has, you’re only physically able to play football in your life; you need to play as many games as you can.

“I was a little disappointed for him when he was on the bench all season, so I’m really happy with his move.

On his new adventure at Forest, Friedel added, “But I’m a little disappointed again because Nottingham Forest know how good of a goalkeeper they have, yet they have signed another goalkeeper from Benfica who is 29 and has played about 500 games and lifted titles. He’s got another battle on his hands.”

Do you believe Turner was sensible enough to leave Arsenal, and do you believe he can establish himself as Forest’s No. 1?

Daniel O

