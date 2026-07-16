Bradley Barcola chooses between Arsenal and Liverpool

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly the two Premier League clubs showing the strongest interest in Bradley Barcola as the French attacker looks to secure more playing time this season. Despite enjoying considerable success with Paris Saint-Germain, he is believed to be seeking a more prominent role after spending much of his time on the bench.

Barcola has won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG, but he has not claimed those honours as a regular starter. The attacker is understood to want greater responsibility on the pitch, and his situation has attracted the attention of several of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal gain an early advantage

According to Give Me Sport, Barcola would prefer a move to London if he leaves PSG, giving Arsenal an advantage over Liverpool in the race for his signature. Both clubs are aware of his situation and are keen to convince him that their project is the right fit.

The report states that Barcola is aware of the interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool. However, his preference for a move to the capital has strengthened Arsenal’s position as they continue to explore options to improve their attacking unit before the transfer window closes.

PSG remain reluctant to sell

Arsenal views Barcola as one of the leading attacking players available and believes he has the quality to strengthen the squad significantly. The club also see him as a major upgrade on Leandro Trossard, who has recently departed.

Despite the growing interest in the Frenchman, PSG have not indicated that they are prepared to allow him to leave. The Parisians continue to regard Barcola as an important member of their squad, meaning any potential transfer could prove difficult to complete. While Arsenal may currently hold an advantage because of the player’s reported preference, PSG’s stance is likely to be a major factor in determining whether a deal can be reached before the transfer window comes to a close.

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