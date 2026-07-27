Bradley Barcola will not be moving to Arsenal as he chooses his next destination 

Bradley Barcola has decided not to extend his stay at PSG and wants to leave the Champions League holders this summer, which could be positive news for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been in excellent form in recent times, making them an attractive destination for many players. However, Barcola does not currently see Arsenal as his preferred next club despite their interest in signing him.

Arsenal compete with Liverpool

Arsenal are competing with Liverpool for the Frenchman’s signature, and both clubs have presented their projects to him in an attempt to secure his services during this transfer window. The Gunners view Barcola as one of the best attacking talents available and will continue working to bring him to their squad.

At the moment, however, the attacker appears to be leaning towards a move to Liverpool. According to Metro Sport, Barcola finds Liverpool’s project more attractive after the club explained how he would play an important role under their new manager.

Barcola’s decision remains open

Liverpool currently lead Arsenal in the race for his signature, but the situation can still change. The Gunners have time to prepare a stronger offer and present a proposal that could convince Barcola to ignore Liverpool’s interest and choose a move to London instead.

Arsenal remain determined to sign the Frenchman because they believe he can become a valuable addition to their squad. They will continue trying to persuade him that their plans can provide the right environment for his development and success.

If Barcola places more importance on living in London, Arsenal could have an advantage in the race. However, the attacker may prioritise playing under the Liverpool manager and securing a starting role in their team.

The final decision will depend on what matters most to Barcola as he considers his future. Arsenal remain in contention, but they know they must make a strong impression if they are to overcome Liverpool’s current advantage and complete the transfer.

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