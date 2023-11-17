Bradley Ibrahim continues impressing Arsenal coaches and could get first-team chances soon

Bradley Ibrahim seems to have been making significant strides with Arsenal’s academy, catching the attention of Mikel Arteta and the coaching staff. The 19-year-old midfielder has been allowed to train with the Arsenal first team recently, showcasing his potential for a potential first-team spot.
Ibrahim’s performances at the club’s academy have been noteworthy, and his inclusion in first-team training sessions is a testament to his progress and talent. With several established stars away on international duty, Ibrahim has had the chance to make an impression during his time with the first team.
According to a report from Football London, Ibrahim is making serious strides in his development, and there is optimism that he could soon follow in the footsteps of other academy graduates like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, breaking into the Arsenal first team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have some of the finest youngsters in England in our youth teams, so it is very competitive to get first-team chances, even in training.
For Bradley to keep getting invited to train with the first team is a good sign and shows he is a talent the club is proud of.
As he trains with the big boys, he will see what is required to start a game ahead of any of them.
This experience will also improve him when he plays for the U21 side.
With phase five breathing down the gaffer neck, am afraid he won’t be given the nod, any time soon
Let it be hoped that the 19 year old Arsenal young midfielder Bradley Ivrahin, will seize his chance with both his two arms to perform highly well for the team. When he’s given a senior team call up to play for the Gunners.
As a start for him by the gaffer, maybe he could give him a competitive game to play against a very lower League team to showcase if he has a top quality game playing for Arsenal under his sleeves in the FA Cup 3rd rd matches. But if Arsenal gets such a 3rd rd FA Cup draw.
Or alternatively, Arteta could testrun him as a substitute ti come ON in a a Arsenal Epl match against a lower team one of these days for us to see him in action. Another ESR or Romeo Lavia in the making for Arsenal? He could be one hopefully. But I don’t know what kind of midfielder he is. And if has a very good physical profile. That can command a very strong physical presence like those of Partey, Rice or former Gunners Xhaka have and had in the Arsenal midfield.
