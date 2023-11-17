Bradley Ibrahim continues impressing Arsenal coaches and could get first-team chances soon

Bradley Ibrahim seems to have been making significant strides with Arsenal’s academy, catching the attention of Mikel Arteta and the coaching staff. The 19-year-old midfielder has been allowed to train with the Arsenal first team recently, showcasing his potential for a potential first-team spot.

Ibrahim’s performances at the club’s academy have been noteworthy, and his inclusion in first-team training sessions is a testament to his progress and talent. With several established stars away on international duty, Ibrahim has had the chance to make an impression during his time with the first team.

According to a report from Football London, Ibrahim is making serious strides in his development, and there is optimism that he could soon follow in the footsteps of other academy graduates like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, breaking into the Arsenal first team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest youngsters in England in our youth teams, so it is very competitive to get first-team chances, even in training.

For Bradley to keep getting invited to train with the first team is a good sign and shows he is a talent the club is proud of.

As he trains with the big boys, he will see what is required to start a game ahead of any of them.

This experience will also improve him when he plays for the U21 side.

