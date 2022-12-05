Brazil boss enraged about the “liars” spreading “evil lies” about Gabriel Jesus injury

There has been ongoing speculation about the length of time that Gabriel Jesus will be out with his knee injury sustained in Qatar during Brazil Group Stage games, but there is still no official announcement about whether Jesus will require surgery when he returns to London yet.

But when the injury was first announced by the Brazilian website El Globo, it was reported that Jesus was already having problems with his knee, before he even joined up with the Brazil squad.

They reported: “Gabriel Jesus already had pain at the site in matches for Arsenal. The recovery period is not long – estimated at up to a month – but enough to prevent participation in the rest of the matches of the World Cup in Qatar.”

After hearing this, the Brazil head coach Tite was incensed at the suggestion that Brazil would take chances with any players injuries, if they were previously known to the medical team, and didn’t hold out on his criticism of the “evil lies” spread by the media.

When asked if the Arsenal striker was already carrying the injury, Tite replied: “Thank you very much for your question because I don’t like hearing lies out there, evil lies. Those are the people who want to do bad things for others.

“At no time whatsoever do we play for victory at the risk or peril of a player.

“So the liar who is out there, because that is what we call them, that’s the name? The haters who keep giving hate, go and do something else and stop giving fake news.

“Arsenal has a great medical department, we have a great medical department and we are responsible. We are personally responsible and ethical and it would never have happened. I didn’t want this to happen. It is a shame.”

Well, he certainly sounds very angry, and to be fair, I doubt very much that Arsenal would have even allowed Jesus to go to Qatar if there was even a hint of an injury, so I think we can assume that Tite is right, and is justified in his anger…

Maybe we should also consider whether the media is lying about Jesus needing an operation as well?

————————-