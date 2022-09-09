Brazil boss makes strange decision to drop Arsenal trio

Brazil boss Tite has decided to drop all of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli from his squad for their upcoming friendly matches, whilst Arsenal’s rival Premier League stars remain in the squad.

The Gunners have been in top form since the new season begun, propelling themselves to the top of the PL table with a string of wins, but we did lose our 100% record last weekend away at Old Trafford.

Our players have now been handed the strange scenario of finding themselves overlooked by the Brazil boss, while the likes of Antony of United, Thiago Silva of Chelsea and Richarlison of Tottenham remain.

It is a very strange decision by the manager, although he does have a wealth of options at his disposal, but I would have thought that all three would be ahead of a number of their players in the pecking order for the World Cup, and with this being the final selection prior to the tournament in Qatar, I would have expected them to be included.

While I am certainly perplexed by the decision, the fact that our players will now have added rest in what promises to be one of the most hectic campaigns in history cannot be bad for our club overall.

The trio could have their confidence hit a little, but I struggle to belief that any of them would lose form because of it, and their snub could well add fire to their bellies for them to push to perform even better ahead of the World Cup.

Could Tite’s snub have been personal seeming as our players are the ones strangely dropped?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob