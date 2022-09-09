Brazil manager Tite has insisted that Gabriel Jesus is in contention for his World Cup squad despite snubbing the Arsenal forward ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

All of Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes have been surprisingly left out of the final squad before the World Cup in Qatar, raising worries over whether any of the trio will play at the upcoming international tournament.

While Arsenal fans have certainly seen the positives in seeing their players snubbed ahead of the fixtures, the players themselves may not be so upbeat, but none of them are completely ruled of contention, with the boss claiming his squad decisions were in order to get a closer look at other players, whilst naming Jesus as somebody he is ‘absolutely’ considering for his final squad.

‘Gabriel Jesus, specifically, is having a great time and in contention. Absolutely, yes,’ Tite said as quoted by the Metro.

‘These call-ups serve as opportunities for others. As well as others in this same context. Regarding the number of attackers. Football is creation and scoring, and defensive solidity. If you run away from these characteristics, you will lose.

‘This balance point is very difficult in a team and we are looking for it. This number of attackers will not be determined. Athletes’ versatility is an important part.’

The snub could well be a plus for Arsenal on a few grounds, with the players likely to be focused on retaining their form ahead of the World Cup as another inspiration, as well as the added rest before our players have to depart to play in Qatar.

Patrick

