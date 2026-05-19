Brazil call up Gabriel and Martinelli for the World Cup despite dropping several top players

Brazil remain one of the leading favourites to win the World Cup, and representing the national team continues to be one of the most significant ambitions for players emerging from the country, with the national team’s historical success reinforcing expectations ahead of major tournaments overall.

With Carlo Ancelotti now in charge of the national side, attention has turned to his first major squad announcement, with considerable debate surrounding selection decisions and omissions, including discussions over players such as Joao Pedro, Endrick and Igor Thiago, as preparations continue for the final squad submission phase.

Squad Selection Debate

The depth of Brazil’s talent pool means that squad selection is always highly competitive, with several established and emerging players competing for limited places in the final tournament group. This level of competition ensures that even in-form players can face difficult omissions depending on tactical requirements and squad balance.

Among the notable outcomes, Arsenal’s Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli were included in the final squad, while Gabriel Jesus missed out due to injury concerns and limited recent involvement at club level, as reported by the Daily Mail, with the decision prompting mixed reactions among supporters and analysts.

Final Squad Reactions

The announcement has generated widespread discussion within Brazilian football circles, particularly given the balance between experienced internationals and younger attacking options selected for the tournament, as analysts continue to assess the overall balance of the squad with expectations that performance consistency will be crucial in determining final tournament success.

While some omissions have been questioned, Ancelotti is believed to be prioritising form and fitness, with Martinelli’s inclusion reflecting the manager’s confidence in his ability despite limited recent appearances at club level, reinforcing expectations that tactical suitability has played a central role in selection decisions. The selection also reflects ongoing evaluation of tactical flexibility within the squad structure and long-term planning for future competitions ahead of the tournament cycle.

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