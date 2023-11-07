Brazil coach explains decision to call up Gabriel Jesus despite injury

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined since Arsenal’s Champions League match against Sevilla, yet he is in the Brazil squad for the November international window.

The striker is a key player for his country and has often been called up for their games by the current manager.

He was in the group for the October window, and Arsenal hoped he would use the next window to accelerate his recovery and be ready after the break.

However, that may not be the case, as he has been named in the Brazil squad for the latest international matches.

Brazil gaffer Fernando Diniz was asked why he named the attacker in the squad despite his injury and explained, as quoted by Globo Esporte:

“In the last squad, we hadn’t called up Martinelli from Arsenal. He didn’t report to the CBF in a very complete way, so we didn’t imagine that Martinelli would be ready to play against Venezuela and Uruguay, and he was ready to play before our games.

“Because of this too, we’re going to bring Gabriel in to find out his real condition, because we still have 15 days to go until the games, so we believe he could be fit enough to play, because I like him a lot. We have 24 players on the list, and if anything happens to him we won’t need to change the squad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus should not get space in the national team when he is not fully fit and has missed some games at club level.

The attacker is a key player for us and we need him to get back to fitness after the break. Playing for Brazil could cause more problems.