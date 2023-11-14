Brazil doctor eases Arsenal’s fears over Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal is concerned about Gabriel Jesus’ fitness after the striker joined the Brazil squad for the November international matches.

The striker has been injured over the last few weeks and has not played since the Champions League game against Sevilla in Spain.

Jesus has remained one of the key members of the Gunners squad, and they wanted him to stay home during this break and fully recover.

However, that hasn’t happened, and he is at the Brazil camp, with Arsenal hoping for the best news when the international window finishes.

Brazil knew he was injured but still named him in their squad, however, the team’s doctor has eased Arsenal’s fears over the striker.

Rodrigo Lasmar said, as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘I’ll talk to the doctors and Edu. He did not do any training with the team, is far from returning, and has internal communication between clubs and national teams.

‘Let’s look for the best, above all, for the player.’

Jesus is also an important player for the Brazil national team, so it is difficult for them not to have him in the group.

But we expect him not to play if they realise he is not fit enough to make a good contribution.

