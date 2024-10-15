Brazil FA issues Arsenal a worrying update on Gabriel Martinelli’s injury

Arsenal just can’t catch a break with these international fixtures!

Before the start of this international break, the hope of anyone of an Arsenal affiliation was for us to come out unscathed or fair rather better than the last one which saw us lose our captain for the medium to long term.

Though it has certainly not crippled us with another serious injury like the last, it has certainly dished up minor injuries to key members of our squad, with the two in particular being Bukayo Saka and more recently Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian picked up a calf injury while featuring for his country in a 2-1 win over Chile recently despite only managing to get 5 minutes of game time as a substitute in that game.

The game against Chile where he picked up the injury was on Thursday which might be a slight boost considering we don’t play again till Saturday however MRI scans done on his calf on Sunday night showed a small area of muscle edema in his right calf that caused the discomfort he felt in the game. The Brazilian Football Confederation stated that Martinelli will continue to undergo physiotherapy under the Brazilian medical team to know the extent of the injury.

Edema is swelling caused by too much fluid trapped in the body’s tissues. Edema can affect any part of the body. But it’s more likely to show up in the legs and feet.

Medicines and pregnancy can cause edema. It also can be the result of a disease, such as congestive heart failure, kidney disease, venous insufficiency or cirrhosis of the liver.

Wearing compression garments and reducing salt in the diet often relieves edema. When a disease causes edema, the disease needs treatment, as well.

After what happened to Saka against Greece a few days ago, any other injury would be like a hammer blow to us, and this will exactly be that if it proves to be very serious because of the form the player has shown glimpses of in this campaign.

Arsenal will be hoping that this is not a serious injury and he’ll be in contention for the trip to Bournemouth even though the break has caused us all sorts of problems with injuries in the past.

It’s not ideal that we’ll be sweating on the fitness of our first choice wingers but it seems we cannot catch a break with these international fixtures.

Thoughts, gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

