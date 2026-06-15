Brazil icon names Arsenal man one of the players that England can trust

Brazil legend Romario has named Bukayo Saka as one of the players who can help England perform well at the 2026 World Cup, with the Three Lions hoping to finally bring the trophy home.

England possess several of the most highly regarded players in world football within their current squad, and expectations remain high that they can deliver a strong campaign under Thomas Tuchel, who has experience of winning the Champions League and managing at the highest level, as they seek to end their long wait for a major international trophy.

Romario Highlights Key England Talent

As reported by Give Me Sport, Romario said:

“I like Harry Kane, [Jude] Bellingham and [Bukayo] Saka. They’re smart players, with great technique, who make a difference. They might cause a bit of a stir, but I wouldn’t put them among the favourites.”

Romario’s comments underline the respect England’s attacking talent commands on the international stage, with Saka identified as a player capable of influencing matches at the highest level. His technical ability and intelligence in possession are seen as major assets for England’s system. His versatility across the front line also gives England tactical flexibility in different match situations.

Saka Fitness and Tournament Expectations

England’s preparations for the tournament include close monitoring of Saka’s fitness, as he remains an important figure for both club and country. His condition will be key to determining how England structure their attacking play in the opening match.

There is confidence within the camp that, if fully fit, Saka can deliver decisive performances throughout the competition. His role on the right side is expected to be crucial as England aim to progress deep into the tournament. His availability could therefore have a significant impact on England’s chances of success.

England will continue to assess his condition carefully in the build-up to the tournament, with hopes that he can play a central role in their pursuit of international success under Tuchel’s management.

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