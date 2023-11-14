Arsenal News Latest News

Brazil ignores Arsenal’s fears as Gabriel Jesus turns up for national team duty

Brazil has dismissed Arsenal’s concerns that Gabriel Jesus could worsen his injury on international duty, insisting that he must report to the national team camp.

Jesus has been sidelined since the first game of Arsenal’s double-header against Sevilla in the Champions League, approximately three weeks ago. Mikel Arteta was optimistic about his return to action after the international break.

To safeguard his recovery and enable him to return to optimal condition for club football, Arsenal preferred Jesus not to join the Brazil national team during this break. However, despite Arsenal’s wishes, Brazil included him in their squad and mandated his attendance for assessments.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the former Manchester City star has reported for duty with the Brazil national team. This development is not in line with Arsenal’s desires, but they have no choice and will hope that Jesus is not involved in matches if he is not fully fit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is an important player for the Brazil national team, which is already missing Neymar, so we can understand why they want him around.

However, we hope he is fielded in games only if he is fit enough to contribute.

