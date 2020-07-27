Brazil international keen to re-open talks with Arsenal ahead of summer window

Philippe Coutinho is claimed to be looking at re-entering into transfer talks with Arsenal, despite rejecting our approach previously.

The 28 year-old has struggled to settle since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona over two years ago, and may be set to be given a lifeline back in England.

His current side are believed to be open to cash-in on their unsettled star, who has spent the current campaign on loan with Bayern Munich, but some potential suitors may be worried that his best days are beyond him.

Arsenal appear to be one of few sides willing to take a chance on a revival back in the Premier League, and the midfielder is now ready to reopen talks with our side, according to Sport.es.

The Brazilian international was an eye-opening talent when gracing Liverpool’s first-team prior to leaving for Spain, and you could be forgiven for believing that he would likely settle straight back into the physicality of our division.

Tottenham and Leicester are also believed to be interested in striking a deal, with both sides having qualified for the Europa League already, whereas we will need to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final to snatch the third and final Europa League spot from Wolves, who would retrieve qualification in the event of us losing.

Coutinho could well fill a huge hole that currently exists in our squad, with little-to-no goals or assists coming from any of our current midfielders bar Bukayo Saka, who has only just switched from playing on the wing or in defence.

When you consider that (excluding Saka) not a single Arsenal midfielder is credited with more than one goal or two assists over a campaign of 38 league games, you have to seriously ask yourself questions of your players.

Coutinho on the other hand has eight league goals, and six assists in only 23 appearances, or roughly one goal contribution for every 100 match minutes, which would be a huge improvement in comparison.

While question marks have been raised about his ability to return to form, does his actual contribution contradict his performances?

Patrick