Brazil legends Ronaldinho and Rivaldo voted for Bukayo Saka for Kopa award

Some votes for this year’s Kopa award have been leaked online, and the likes of Rivaldo and Ronaldinho both selected Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in their top three for the prestigious award.
The Gunners youngster enjoyed an amazing season for his club, before taking his chance on the international stage for England also.
He played a similar role for England that eventual Euro 2020 winner Federico Chiesa did for Italy. He ran at defenders, running fearlessly at people on and off the ball, and he never stopped running and putting pressure on his rivals, wanting to be in space at every second waiting for the ball.
Saka was named as Arsenal Player of the Season this summer also, and after being named as the sixth best Player under 21 years of age in the Kopa standings, it has been revealed by the Mirror that both Rivaldo and Ronaldinho both picked him in their top three in the voting.
English counterparts Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood both claimed more votes than the Arsenal man however, but the above will still come as something to be proud of.
I’m not exactly sure how Greenwood comes in ahead of Saka, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion I guess(even if it wrong)…
Ronaldinho and Rivaldo clearly appreciate what an exceptional talent we have on the books at present, and we certainly appreciate him at the Emirates also.
Where do you rank Saka amongst the world’s best under-21 players?
Patrick
Annnnd we are currently 7th….Man U was a vital games and we stuffed it up
If we can’t beat any top 4 team then we don’t deserve to be there.
In all honesty we hopefully will finish 6th, improvement maybe.
However, next season Arteta has no excuses. We must take points off the top teams.
in regards to Saka, he needs to be more incisive on the ball in wide positions and more clinical in and around the box if he wants to make the always difficult transition from a young player with enormous potential to a central figure of considerable consequence who can lift the fortunes of a team looking to reinvent themselves…for me personally, he felt more dangerous during his more formative period, which makes some sense as teams were caught somewhat unawares of what he brought to the table, but all players on the rise must raise their respective gameplay to meet the increased challenges they will face once opposing teams game-plan for them…unfortunately he gets exceedingly little help from his manager, especially when he’s positioned out wide right, as overlapping and/or dummy runs, to open up space and to affectively counter the double-teams he faces, are rarely forthcoming…he would be best served with a return to the left, where Nuno or Tierney will provide him with the requisite help he both needs and deserves
He has to bé more ruthless in front of goal and improvre his finishing…..
Henderson so.eone up tip who links up and provides better movement. At the moment none of our creative players have that. Instead we have a player who wants the ball on a plate in the six yard box (and still fudges it up). Unfortunately Auba has little interest or quality to get other players involved or occupy defenders. We need a world class striker for this team to click.
Wtf did my phone just auto correct my sentence too then lmfao. It should have said we also need someone up top lol
Get Sharma Nicholson, Adama Traore, Nabil Fekir, Allan Saint maximin and Denis Zakaria.
And thank me later.