Brazil legends Ronaldinho and Rivaldo voted for Bukayo Saka for Kopa award

Some votes for this year’s Kopa award have been leaked online, and the likes of Rivaldo and Ronaldinho both selected Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in their top three for the prestigious award.

The Gunners youngster enjoyed an amazing season for his club, before taking his chance on the international stage for England also.

He played a similar role for England that eventual Euro 2020 winner Federico Chiesa did for Italy. He ran at defenders, running fearlessly at people on and off the ball, and he never stopped running and putting pressure on his rivals, wanting to be in space at every second waiting for the ball.

Saka was named as Arsenal Player of the Season this summer also, and after being named as the sixth best Player under 21 years of age in the Kopa standings, it has been revealed by the Mirror that both Rivaldo and Ronaldinho both picked him in their top three in the voting.

English counterparts Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood both claimed more votes than the Arsenal man however, but the above will still come as something to be proud of.

I’m not exactly sure how Greenwood comes in ahead of Saka, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion I guess(even if it wrong)…

Ronaldinho and Rivaldo clearly appreciate what an exceptional talent we have on the books at present, and we certainly appreciate him at the Emirates also.

Where do you rank Saka amongst the world’s best under-21 players?

Patrick