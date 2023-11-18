Brazil set to start Gabriel Jesus in their next game despite Arsenal concerns

Arsenal faces a potential challenge as Brazil plans to include Gabriel Jesus in their starting lineup for the crucial match against Argentina on November 22nd.

Recognised as one of the key players for both his club and country, Jesus has been notably effective in his performances.

Having sustained an injury during Arsenal’s Champions League game against Sevilla in Spain, the Gunners have been cautious in allowing him sufficient recovery time and opted against his participation in Brazil’s matches during this international break.

Despite the initial decision to rest him, Jesus was included in the squad and joined the team. Although he missed the first game against Colombia due to fitness concerns, there are indications from the Daily Mail that he is set to start against Argentina next week.

The extent of his recovery remains uncertain, and Arsenal would ideally prefer him not to be engaged in any matches for his national team during this window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been out with an injury for some time and we expect Brazil to understand the need to be cautious with him as he recovers.

However, if they force him to play and he aggravates the problem, they might have a problem with us when next he is invited.

