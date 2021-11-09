Brazil surprisingly selects Arsenal man for the next international games

Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of Arsenal’s most important players in this campaign as the former Lille man marshalls the defence alongside Ben White.
His fine form at the back for the Gunners has now earned him a maiden call-up to the Brazilian national team, the club has announced on its website.
The 23-year-old joined the Gunners last season from Lille and was in outstanding form.
Mikel Arteta knew he needed a reliable partner for the Brazilian and signed White this season.
Their partnership at the back has made Arsenal’s defence watertight and he will now look to take his good form to the international stage.
Brazil remains the dominant team in South America and they face Colombia on November 11 and then Argentina on November 16 in this international break.
The Selecao has some of the world’s best players in their squad and they also have accomplished defenders among them.
However, Gabriel will look to impress the coaches and get his chance to feature for the team.
It will be interesting to see if he is given minutes to play in this international window or if he will be made to wait for his first cap for his country at senior level.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s only a surprise to you mate. Anybody who’s actually bothered to watch him play won’t be surprised.
It just amazes me how people like you need to try and put a negative slant on things in the way you write the headline.
Why not try something like “Arsenal man gets deserved Brazil call up”?
Blimey mate- that’s harsh on AdMart. I re-read the article and cannot see one single negative comment he wrote. Why not read it again. Just the first two paragraphs should be enough.
Phil, surely you noticed that the headline included the word “surprisingly”, though the article itself did not!
HAVE YOU NOT DRAWN THE OBVIOUS CONCLUSION FROM THAT CLEAR CONTRADICTION – AS I HAVE – THAT TWO DIFFERENT ADMINS WROTE THOSE TWO VERY DIFFERING INTERPRETATIONS? Namely Martin and Pat!
It is a regular occurrance on JA, as is widely known to us many of us lot who post!
Jon- I was really trying to understand what @Mikey was getting at to be honest. He accuses AdMartin of a “negative slant” in what the article said, when clearly there was nothing negative at all in what was included.
Yes a fair point Phil. IT’S PAT WHOSE HEADLINE IS NEGATIVE BY HIM USING “SURPRISING”.
For heavens sake jon, I have told you many times that whoever posts the story writes the headline. Can you stop this calumny forthwith, sir!!
Nonsense article…. what do you mean by mistakingly called up like as if Gabriel is not good enough to play in Brazilian national team… he’s more than capable and able to play there