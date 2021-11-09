Brazil surprisingly selects Arsenal man for the next international games

Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of Arsenal’s most important players in this campaign as the former Lille man marshalls the defence alongside Ben White.

His fine form at the back for the Gunners has now earned him a maiden call-up to the Brazilian national team, the club has announced on its website.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners last season from Lille and was in outstanding form.

Mikel Arteta knew he needed a reliable partner for the Brazilian and signed White this season.

Their partnership at the back has made Arsenal’s defence watertight and he will now look to take his good form to the international stage.

Brazil remains the dominant team in South America and they face Colombia on November 11 and then Argentina on November 16 in this international break.

The Selecao has some of the world’s best players in their squad and they also have accomplished defenders among them.

However, Gabriel will look to impress the coaches and get his chance to feature for the team.

It will be interesting to see if he is given minutes to play in this international window or if he will be made to wait for his first cap for his country at senior level.