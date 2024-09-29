Brazilian club continues to eye a move for Arsenal star

Gabriel Jesus has been on Palmeiras’ radar for some time, but it is widely believed that the move would be too expensive for the club to pursue.

While this might lead them to abandon the idea of signing the striker, the links between them and their former player persist.

Jesus began his career at the Brazilian club before moving to the Premier League, initially joining Manchester City.

He has since become a key player at Arsenal, following Mikel Arteta and swapping his former club for the Emirates.

Jesus is a very useful squad player at Arsenal and always puts in maximum effort when called upon.

However, Arsenal may be open to his departure as they look to sign a more lethal striker.

Palmeiras is eager to capitalise on this situation, and a report from Bolavip claims they aim to sign Jesus before the next Club World Cup.

They believe that bringing him back will give them a chance to make a strong impression in the tournament and other competitions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is struggling to score goals for us, and we must consider selling him in the summer, especially if we sign a new striker who will improve our squad.

