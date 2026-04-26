Brazilian club does not want to sell Arsenal target during their mid-season

Arsenal want to sign Luis Benedetti from Palmeiras this summer, but they may need to wait until the end of the year before any agreement can be reached. The Gunners are continuing to track emerging talent worldwide, yet this particular move could depend on timing rather than desire.

The defender is not currently a first choice at Palmeiras, but he is still regarded as an important member of their squad. Because of that status, the Brazilian club are keen for him to remain and continue his development internally.

Palmeiras Reluctant to Sell This Summer

Several European clubs have reportedly taken notice of Benedetti, and there is growing belief that it may only be a matter of time before he moves to the continent. Arsenal are said to be particularly interested and would like to be the club that secures his signature.

The Gunners have continued to monitor his progress and could be prepared to act when the European season concludes. However, Palmeiras have now reportedly decided against selling any key player during the upcoming window.

According to Globo, Palmeiras intend to keep every important squad member until the end of their domestic campaign. That stance significantly complicates Arsenal’s hopes of completing a deal in the immediate future.

While the summer window marks the close of the season in Europe, it arrives during the middle of the campaign in Brazil. As a result, clubs there are often less willing to part with valued players at that stage.

Arsenal May Need to Be Patient

Palmeiras reportedly view Benedetti as a key asset and have no intention of weakening the squad before their season concludes. That means Arsenal may struggle to make progress until a later transfer window.

For the Gunners, patience could now become essential. If their interest remains strong, they may need to revisit the situation closer to the January window in Europe, when Palmeiras could be more open to negotiations.

Arsenal’s continued pursuit would suggest they see significant long-term potential in the defender. Even without being a regular starter, young players can attract major interest when clubs believe they possess the right attributes for future growth.

Competition from other European sides may also intensify if Benedetti continues to develop. Arsenal will therefore need to balance patience with persistence if they hope to stay at the front of the queue.

For now, Palmeiras appear determined to keep hold of him, leaving Arsenal to monitor developments and wait for a more favourable opportunity.