Brazilian club intends to keep Arsenal’s target beyond January

Arsenal’s potential move for Sao Paulo’s Pablo Maia in the upcoming transfer window might face obstacles as his current club appears not to be eager to part ways with the midfielder.

The Gunners have been monitoring the 21-year-old, and various reports have linked them with a transfer in January, a period when several Brazilian clubs are open to selling players to European teams.

However, Sao Paulo does not seem to be in urgent need of funds, giving them the flexibility to retain their key players. According to Gazeta Esportiva, the club has recently sold a top player to PSG and negotiated naming rights for their stadium, resulting in a financial surplus. As a result, they are inclined to retain Maia beyond the January transfer window unless presented with an offer that is too lucrative to reject.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian clubs are often eager to sell, but Sao Paulo is in a very healthy financial situation, meaning we must be prepared to pay a good fee if we are serious about adding Maia to our squad.

But if he wants to make the move next month and we convince him to ask his club for a transfer, we could get our hands on a top player before the January window closes.

