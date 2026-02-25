Brazilian club is now actively looking to sell Arsenal target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Luis Benedetti, who is regarded as one of the finest young talents in Brazilian football at present.

The defender plays for Palmeiras, and his recent performances have elevated his standing within the squad. Over the last few weeks, he has emerged as one of their most important players. His composure and consistency have drawn increasing attention.

Palmeiras have carefully managed his development so far. The Brazilian club has protected him to ensure he continues to progress at the right pace. However, their stance now appears to have shifted. They are reportedly prepared to allow him to leave.

Arsenal Monitoring the Situation

Arsenal is among the clubs that have tracked Benedetti for an extended period. The Gunners believe they are well placed to win the race for his signature. Strengthening with elite young prospects remains a clear part of their recruitment strategy.

Several leading European clubs have made contact regarding his availability in recent weeks. That level of interest highlights the growing recognition of his ability. It will be intriguing to see which club ultimately secures his services.

For Arsenal, the encouraging development is Palmeiras’ apparent willingness to sanction a move. This could open the door for formal negotiations in the near future.

Transfer Window Decision Expected

A report on Sports Witness claims that Palmeiras consider his future to be an issue that should be resolved in the next European transfer window. The club is actively assessing offers for his signature. They intend to ensure he secures a new destination once the current season concludes.

With that in mind, Arsenal are expected to act decisively. They will be aware of the competition and the risk of losing him to a rival side. If they wish to secure Benedetti, timing could prove crucial. The next transfer window may therefore represent a defining moment in determining where one of Brazil’s brightest prospects continues his career.