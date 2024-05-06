Brazilian club is plotting to sign Arsenal star on loan

Gabriel Jesus continues to be linked with a move back to Palmeiras, which is an ambitious transfer to consider.

The Brazilian is currently Arsenal’s main striker, but the Gunners still intend to sign a new frontman.

Some reports suggest Arsenal will offload him to accommodate a new goalscorer, but the club insists he is not for sale.

Weeks ago, Palmeiras began to show interest in bringing him back to Brazil to bolster their squad.

They see Jesus as a solid replacement for Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid this summer.

It has been noted how tough it would be for them to sign the Brazilian, especially considering his high salary at the Emirates.

However, a report on CNN claims Palmeiras is now looking to sign him on loan, and they are eager to seal the deal because they expect him to play for them at the next Club World Cup.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a key player for us, and the attacker will want to stay and certainly would not want to leave Europe just yet.

However, if we get a better offer from another club, we could consider his departure at the end of this season.

