Brazilian club now consider it impossible to sign Arsenal star this summer

One of the most intriguing rumours in recent months involved Palmeiras’ interest in signing Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian club is set to lose their young sensation Endrick to Real Madrid this summer and is looking to make a significant signing to replace him.

Jesus has been identified as their primary target. With Kai Havertz now taking a starting role at the Emirates, Jesus is expected to be relegated to a backup position.

Palmeiras saw this as an opportunity to bring Jesus back to Brazil.

However, after evaluating the financial aspects, Palmeiras has decided to abandon their pursuit of the striker.

According to a report by UOL, the club now believes it would be impossible to complete the transfer due to the substantial financial requirements.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even if Jesus loses his starting spot at Arsenal, he will not be considering a return to Brazil at this stage of his career.

He can still function and plays many games at another top European club, so Palmeiras had no chance of luring him back home.

He hopes to regain his place in the Arsenal team next season, and scoring more goals is a sure way to do that.

ADMIN COMMENT

