Brazilian club now thinks it will take time to sign Arsenal man

Palmeiras has long been interested in bringing Gabriel Jesus back to Brazil, but the Arsenal striker seems more inclined to continue his career in Europe for the time being. Despite his initial promise upon joining the Gunners, Jesus has struggled to meet expectations, leaving Arsenal reportedly considering other options in attack.

Since his arrival, Arsenal has shown significant faith in Jesus, giving him opportunities to lead their line. However, his inability to consistently deliver the goals the team needs has cast doubt on his long-term future at the club. With Arsenal pushing for success both domestically and in Europe, they may feel compelled to bring in a more reliable striker during the next transfer window.

Palmeiras, Jesus’ former club, remains eager to sign the forward and has been pushing for a deal for some time. According to UOL, the Brazilian side continues to dream of his return but acknowledges that Jesus is unlikely to leave Europe just yet. The report suggests Palmeiras understands the striker wants to continue proving himself on the European stage, where he still has unfinished business.

For Arsenal, the decision regarding Jesus’ future will not be an easy one. While he retains the potential to shine in a new environment, his current form raises questions about whether he can truly fulfil the expectations placed upon him. Should the Gunners decide to part ways with him, they may look to recoup some of their investment and reinvest in a more clinical forward.

If Jesus does not improve his output significantly in the coming months, a summer departure may become inevitable. Whether that move keeps him in Europe or eventually leads to a return to Brazil will depend on how both the player and Arsenal view their respective futures.

