Brazilian club now wants to sign Arsenal star permanently

Marquinhos made the move to Cruzeiro on loan from Arsenal earlier this year, with the primary goal being to secure more playing time and maintain his market value. Since joining Arsenal, the Brazilian winger has yet to make a significant impact, and his earlier loan spells have also failed to produce the expected results. As such, he remains one of the players the Gunners may eventually decide to part ways with permanently.

Arsenal hoped that sending him back to his homeland would help reignite his form, providing a familiar environment in which he could thrive. However, his time at Cruzeiro has not been particularly fruitful thus far. Consistent game time has proven elusive, which could be attributed to conditions in the loan agreement that might obligate Cruzeiro to sign him permanently if certain thresholds are met. This may be leading to a cautious approach regarding his involvement.

Cruzeiro Still Open to a Deal

Despite these complications, a report cited by Bolavip reveals that Cruzeiro still hold an interest in retaining the services of the winger. The report indicates that the Brazilian side is not entirely discouraged by the prospect of keeping him, and that they would be open to negotiating a new agreement with Arsenal, provided Marquinhos demonstrates he can be a valuable asset to their team.

This development suggests there is still a path forward for the player in Brazil, albeit one that will depend heavily on his performances in the coming months. Should he show the kind of consistency and quality that Arsenal initially saw in him, Cruzeiro may be willing to make his move permanent through a separate arrangement.

Uncertain Future at Arsenal

From Arsenal’s perspective, it is becoming increasingly likely that Marquinhos will not have a long-term future at the Emirates. With his current contract running until 2026, the club may prefer to offload him while he still retains some market value, especially if his performances in Brazil generate interest from other clubs. For Marquinhos, establishing himself at Cruzeiro could be the key to restarting his career and moving on from a difficult spell in European football.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.