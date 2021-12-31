Brazilian club to scupper Arsenal plans for former Premier League star

Flamengo has become interested in a move for Philippe Coutinho and will compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Express Sports asserts the Gunners remain interested in a move for the former Liverpool star.

Barcelona wants to offload him because he is one of their highest earners, and he is not exactly delivering fine performances for the club.

The midfielder has failed to hit the heights expected of him since he left Liverpool for Catalunya.

Mikel Arteta hopes he can restore his form. However, Sports says Flamengo is now showing interest in him as well.

The ambitious Brazilian side wants to take him home as they look to dominate their league.

However, they would struggle to pay his current wages and would need help from Barca to get that sorted.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coutinho enjoyed his best football while he played in England, but the former Bayern Munich loanee is already 29 and would represent a serious gamble for the Gunners.

Taking him on loan for the rest of this season might be a good idea because he would provide us with squad depth, but he might struggle to displace our current midfield starters.

Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are in fabulous form and should be allowed to keep playing regularly.