Brazilian club waiting for Arsenal youngster to have medical and complete transfer

Marquinhos’ anticipated move to Fluminense on loan has encountered a delay, surprising some who were expecting the transfer to be completed promptly.

The attacker faced challenges during his loan spell at Nantes in the first half of the season, prompting Arsenal to recall him from the French club. Despite making appearances for Arsenal, the club believed that Marquinhos would benefit from increased playing time, particularly at a team like Nantes.

Fluminense has emerged as a potential destination to provide Marquinhos with a new home for the remainder of the season. While Arsenal has reached an agreement to facilitate his loan to Brazil, the transfer has yet to be finalized.

Reports from Trivela suggest that the delay is attributed to Marquinhos’ current commitments with the Brazil U23 team. Once he concludes his international duties, Marquinhos will undergo a medical examination, and the transfer will be completed.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos needs a new home, and we believe he will be comfortable playing on loan at Fluminense.

He will be closer to home and should not struggle to break into their team and start showing why we added him to our squad.

If he does well in this second half of the term, he might return to stay for next season.

