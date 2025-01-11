Brazilian club wants to lure Arsenal star out of Europe

Jorginho has become a target for several clubs in Brazil, who are eager to bring the midfielder back to his home country this year. Despite not being a regular starter for Arsenal, Jorginho has established himself as an important figure in the team, offering valuable experience and reliability whenever called upon. His role in the dressing room is highly regarded, and he is considered more likely to receive a contract extension than teammate Thomas Partey, whose future at the club remains uncertain.
