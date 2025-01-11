Brazilian club wants to lure Arsenal star out of Europe

While Jorginho does not feature in every match, his influence and professionalism have made him a trusted option for Mikel Arteta. Arsenal would like to retain him at least until the end of the season, particularly as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. However, the midfielder is now attracting interest from top-flight Brazilian clubs, who hope to lure him back to Brazil.

According to ESPN, Flamengo is keen on signing Jorginho and is actively exploring ways to make the move happen. Palmeiras has also been linked with the player, indicating that the competition for his signature is intensifying. Despite this growing interest, it remains unclear if Jorginho is ready to leave Europe and return to Brazil, where he began his career. Both clubs are determined to tempt him with the prospect of a return to the Brazilian top flight, but his decision will depend on several factors, including his future at Arsenal.

For Arsenal, keeping Jorginho in the squad is crucial, especially as the team pushes for the Premier League title. His experience and leadership could be key to maintaining a steady course in the latter stages of the season. Given his contributions and the potential for further success, it seems prudent for the club to retain him for at least another season and see what they can achieve together.