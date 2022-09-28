Brazilian club’s president explains the decision not to sell Arsenal target

Arsenal was keen on signing Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in the last transfer window, but their pursuit was unsuccessful.

The Gunners had a busy summer, but they failed to bolster their midfield, which was a key part of the team that needed strengthening.

Arsenal know Thomas Partey is injury prone, and they need another midfielder to play if he is not available.

Mikel Arteta eventually settled for Mohamed Elneny, but the Egyptian got injured before the transfer window closed, and their late effort to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa proved abortive.

Danilo was their prime target earlier in the summer, but Palmeiras decided against selling the 21-year-old.

The club’s president has now explained why he didn’t leave.

“Regarding Danilo: I said he wasn’t going to leave and he didn’t,” said Leila Pereira as quoted by Sport Witness.

“I’ll tell you: players of this size, important in the history of Palmeiras, I don’t make decisions alone. I always consult our coach, coaching staff. If my coach says he can’t lose the player under any circumstances, he doesn’t leave.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We needed to bolster our midfield with a new man in the summer transfer window but didn’t.

We have been fortunate so far because missing the likes of Partey is a big deal.

Our players have worked hard to cover his absence in some games, and they deserve credit.