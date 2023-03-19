Brazilian Gio omitted from confirmed Arsenal squad list for UWCL quarter-finals by Michelle

Arsenal Women have confirmed their squad list for the UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout rounds, with two legs against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals to be played this month.

Arsenal play away to Bayern Munich on the evening of Tuesday 21st March before the return leg at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 29th March. Arsenal have confirmed their squad list with UEFA for those games, with Gio omitted. You can see full squad lists for all eight Women’s Champions League Quarter-finalists at this UEFA link.

Clubs are only allowed to add three new players from the group stages. Arsenal added four new internationals to their squad in January, signing 23 year old Victoria Pelova, 19 year old Katherine Kuhl, Canadian Sabrina D’Angelo and 19 year old Brazilian winger Gio was recalled from her loan-spell at Everton.

Arsenal have chosen D’Angelo, Kuhl and Pelova as their three additions, so Gio will not be eligible for the competition. The full squad list is detailed below:

GOALKEEPERS:

Manuela Zinsberger

Sabrina D’Angelo

Kalyan Marckese

Naomi Williams

DEFENDERS:

Rafaelle Souza

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Jennifer Beattie

Leah Williamson

Steph Catley

Noelle Martiz

Laura Weinroither

Teyah Goldie

Katie Reid

MIDFIELDLERS

Kim Little

Frida Maanum

Lia Walti

Katie McCabe

Victoria Pelova

Katherine Kuhl

Maddison Earl

FORWARDS

Beth Mead

Vivianne Miedema

Lina Hurtig

Caitlin Foord

Stina Blackstenius

Michelle Agyemang

Line-up and score prediction Bayern Munich v Arsenal Women.

So who do you think will be in the starting XI to face Bayern?

Michelle Maxwell

