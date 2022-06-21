Brazilian goalscorer tipped to snub Arsenal in favour of Spain move

Journalist Jamie Jackson has claimed that he expects Raphinha to join Barcelona this summer, despite strong links over a move from Leeds United to Arsenal.

The winger has firmly established himself in the Premier League in recent seasons, playing a vital role in keeping the Elland Road club in the English top tier ahead of the new season, and that victory could well have blocked his transfer.

It is claimed that he and his agent Deco had already agreed personal terms over a move to Barca, only for the club to struggle to meet the asking price of his current club, having previously hope to sign him for the relegation release clause which was expected to become active, only for his side to save themselves at the death.

The Yorkshire club are now believed to be setting a lofty asking price with a strong interest from a number of top clubs in regards to his signature, which was believed to be pricing the Catalan club out of the running, but the Guardian’s Jamie Jackson claims that he still expects them to get their man, albeit with a delay until they have raised their budget through sales.

"Do they have a sofa at the Nou Camp where they find 30 million?" 🤣 Arsenal? Barcelona? What does the future hold for Leeds' Raphinha? 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/FlL9JSo9xB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 21, 2022

I feel like it isn’t just Barca who are being priced out at the reported asking price, as I don’t really see us shelling out upwards of £50 Million to sign a winger, given the importance in improving other areas of the team.

It almost feels as if the player may be using our reported interest to push others into making their move, but Leeds may struggle to get the asking price that is being claimed. I wouldn’t be shocked if the player himself had to push for an exit and bring his price down to a more realistic fee, although it remains to be seen whether we will be in the hunt when push comes to shove.

Would Raphinha improve our side enough to warrant a £50 Million+ fee this summer?

Patrick

