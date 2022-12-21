Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Could Brazilian star Debinha be Arsenal Women’s perfect replacement for Miedema? Plus Video

Brazilian international Debinha – could the veteran striker be on Arsenal Women’s radar? by Michelle

North Carolina Courage and Brazil forward Debinha is set to be on the market in January as a free agent during the transfer window. While rumours abound that Arsenal are interested in the veteran striker, we don’t have further information on whether a deal is likely at this time.

With over 100 international caps 31 year old Debinha has been part of the Brazil national women’s team since playing U20s in 2010 and making her senior debut in 2011.  She was a key player in the Brazil team that won the Copa America Feminin in 2018 and 2022, alongside our very own Arsenal centre-back Rafaelle Souza.

Debinha’s list of achievements, titles and awards is incredible.  This extremely experienced player really could be a good fit for our Gunners.  She has scored 12 goals in just 18 outings for the ‘Courage’ this season.

What do you think.  Take a look at the video below as ‘Debinha just dances with defenders’..

Arsenal Women

