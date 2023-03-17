Brazilian international Rafaelle Souza wins Arsenal Women’s February Player of the Month by Michelle

31 year old Brazilian Women’s international Rafaelle Leone Souza signed for Arsenal in January 2022 from Chinese side Changchun Zhuoyue. Rafaelle is captain of the Brazil Women’s team, winning the Copa America Femenina: 2022 and the Copa Paulista Feminina: 2021/22.

A ball-playing defender with natural Brazilian flair, Rafa can do it all. From crunching tackles and towering headers, to nutmegs and mazey runs, it didn’t take long for the captain of Brazil to capture the hearts of Arsenal fans at Meadow Park.

Rafaelle Souza has been voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for February in the supporters’ poll with 40% of the vote, with Katie McCabe and Laura Wienroither coming in second and third respectively.

February was a challenging month for our Gunners as they struggled out of the starting blocks after the winter break, having endured the loss of key players Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema in November and December. The team rallied and Rafaelle showed skill and determination in her four February appearances. She earned a clean sheet against Manchester City in the Conti Cup semi-final – which was pivotal in securing Arsenal got to the Conti Final which they went on to win when they beat Chelsea 3-1). Rafaelle then scored a header against City at the other end of the pitch a week later!

Our February Player of the Month… 🇧🇷 @Rafaelleleone 🤙 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 16, 2023

Our Gunners have an ever-tougher schedule ahead of them in March as they face German giants Bayern-Munich on 21st and 29th March in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. Our Gunners also have the North London Derby against Tottenham Women taking place in between the two Bayern matches, on Saturday 25th March!

Onwards and upwards for our Gunners!

Michelle Maxwell

