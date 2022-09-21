Brazilian journalist insists Arsenal man will be on the plane to Qatar

Gabriel Jesus was snubbed by coach Tite for Brazil’s recent matches, and there has been so much fuss about the decision.

The striker moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the last transfer window, and he has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League since that time.

Mikel Arteta trusts him, and he has repaid the faith with four league goals so far.

Brazil has some of the world’s best players, and that makes it hard for anyone to break into their team.

However, Jesus has been a regular since he burst onto the scene, and we expect him to always get called up.

Some people might consider being snubbed for this international window a sign that he is not important to the team anymore.

However, UOL columnist Rodrigo Coutinho insists he is its main man. He writes:

“The fact that he was not called-up to the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia this week serves as a confirmation that Tite has once again believed in the performance that the former Palmeiras striker may have in the World Cup. There’s no need to test him or recover his confidence with the yellow jersey.

“It seems clear that Pedro and Matheus Cunha fight for a place in the group and, perhaps, in the head of the coach, the vacancy is intended for a reserve at this time. Gabriel Jesus is the likely starter. And if he keeps doing what he has shown at the Premier League, he has a lot of chances of redeeming himself from below average football at the World Cup in Russia.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the best attackers in the world, and his place on the Brazil national team should not be in doubt.

The Arsenal man has performed when he plays for the Selecao, and that should buy him more time on the team.