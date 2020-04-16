Brazilian legend Rivaldo urges former club Barcelona to offload Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a confidence boost in their bid to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer after Rivaldo urged his former side to let go of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar, who had joined PSG.

The Frenchman was one of the best players in Germany at the time and most people tipped him to become even better than Neymar.

However, he has struggled for form and with injuries since he joined the Nou Camp side and Rivaldo believes that it is time for the Catalans to cut their losses on the winger and spend his transfer fee in other areas of the team.

Rivaldo insisted that the Catalans have given him more than enough chances to come good and they have to cash in now while they can.

“He is still a player with huge potential, but I think this summer could be the right opportunity for Barcelona to sell or even exchange him for a player they’re chasing already, Rivaldo said per the Standard.



“He’s been unlucky with injuries, but he might also have tried to give more at some moments. Things haven’t gone according to expectations and he might be able to revive his career at another club where he will feel more confident to play at his best.”

The Standard further claims that Dembele has been a target, but Arsenal might drop their interest in him because of Barcelona’s asking price.

His injury history must also be a concern and you have to think that if Arsenal is going to take a chance on the 22-year-old that the transfer fee would have to be at a very manageable level.