Brazilian media call for Madrid Winger to seek fresh start as Arsenal links intensify

The FIFA Club World Cup was the perfect stage for Rodrygo to prove he had the credentials to play a pivotal role in new manager Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid project.

Unfortunately, the opportunity never truly materialised. The Spanish tactician has hinted that he may not see the Brazilian as part of his long-term plans, mirroring the Carlo Ancelotti treatment.

Slow start, sudden drop

Real Madrid have played four matches in the tournament. On Matchday 1, during a 1–1 draw with Al Hilal, Rodrygo was handed a rare start.

Although he notched an assist, he failed to truly impress. To be fair, most of Madrid’s squad looked off-pace, understandable given they were still adjusting to Alonso’s tactical system.

That shaky showing prompted changes. One of them was Rodrygo’s omission for Arda Güler, who has since grabbed the opportunity and is rapidly emerging as a viable long-term alternative.

Rodrygo’s contribution since? Just a 25-minute cameo across the last three matches.

He remained unused in Madrid’s pivotal 1–0 round of 16 win over Juventus, raising concerns that his time at the Santiago Bernabéu may be running out.

Time for a fresh start?

Following the Juventus win, murmurs among fans and pundits alike suggest that Rodrygo’s chapter in Madrid could be closing.

Is it time for the 24-year-old to consider a fresh start elsewhere?

According to Brazilian outlet Bola VIP, the writing may already be on the wall – their headline reads:

“Rodrygo, ex-Santos, loses space at Real Madrid and goes through a difficult time in his career.”

The piece goes on to highlight how Xabi Alonso’s arrival has coincided with Rodrygo losing his spot as a regular starter.

They note that speculation surrounding a potential move this summer is intensifying, with Arsenal leading the chase. Transfer insider claims Brazilian Winger wants Gunners switch.

They hint that Güler’s rise has seen Rodrygo relegated to a bench role.

That, plus suggestions that Franco Mastantuono is also coming to offer what he does, potentially threatens his position even further.

With his local media now also boldly suggesting Rodrygo needs a move, perhaps he will listen to them.

A fresh start could help reignite his career and put him in strong contention for a key role in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Do you really think we can bring Rodrygo in Gooners?

Daniel O

