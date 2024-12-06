According to reports from Brazil, Gabriel Jesus’ time at Arsenal is running out.

The Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte reports that Jesus will have the opportunity to leave the Emirates Stadium during the winter transfer window. They suggest that Brazilian side Palmeiras will have a chance to sign the 27-year-old, but the Brasil Serie A side isn’t hopeful of closing that deal.

There are doubts they can convince the player to return home; they know he’d rather stay in Europe even if he left Arsenal. They also feel Jesus would be of interest to many clubs, so they don’t want to engage in the transfer battle. Additionally, they find his salary to be unacceptably high.

A Gunner might be wondering what has changed regarding Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal after reading those claims. Indeed, UOL acknowledges that Arsenal initially rejected Palmeiras’ bid for the Brazilian, but they have now reconsidered their decision. They want to cash in on Jesus and replace him with Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

In 17 games, Jesus has so far this season only scored and assisted once. It’s like the Gunners have finally realized they’ll never get pre-World Cup Gabriel Jesus, who scored goals for fun and lit up the Arsenal attack.

Palmeiras may be pessimistic about signing Jesus, but the fact that it is believed Jesus will be a hot commodity (as highlighted above) in the transfer market should be excellent news for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s attack seems to have regained its groove since Martin Ødegaard’s return. However, they still lack a consistent source of goals. If Arsenal manages to acquire a player such as Viktor Gyokeres, who is currently on a streak of 24 goals and 4 assists in 21 games during the winter transfer window, what could possibly prevent them from winning the league after a ruthless run in the second half of the 2024–25 season?

Darren N

