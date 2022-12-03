Brazilian media slams Arsenal man for poor performance

Gabriel Jesus is enduring a terrible goal drought for club and country and is no longer considered his country’s first choice.

The Arsenal man was benched by Tottenham’s Richarlison in Brazil’s first two group games as they secured qualification to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Jesus was selected to start their last group game against Cameroon as their manager gave chances to other players in his squad, but he disappointed in a 1-0 loss to the Africans.

It was a first World Cup defeat on Brazil by an African nation and it denied them a 100% record at the group stage.

After the match, the country’s media rated the players and Jogada10 gave the Arsenal striker a 5/10 and said: “He did not take advantage of the opportunity and did not manage to contribute much. In the second half he left for Pedro’s entrance.”

Jesus’ lack of goals could become a problem if it continues for too long.

Everyone praises him for his other contributions, but when the other players cannot score, the attention will turn to him as the striker.

He may get another chance to play for Brazil at the World Cup but he must improve in front of goal.

