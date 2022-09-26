Brazilian midfielder tipped to join Arsenal for free in the summer

Arsenal wanted to sign Douglas Luiz on transfer deadline day and pushed Villa to release the Brazilian with several offers.

However, it wasn’t good enough, and the Villans kept their man, even though he is out of contract in the summer.

Luiz has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for some time now and Arsenal believes he would impact their team.

As he approaches the free agency market, more clubs will show interest in his signature, but it seems the Gunners are favourites.

The Chelsea-focused journalist, Simon Phillips, believes the Blues could try to persuade him to join them, but he admits the midfielder will join Arsenal.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“The situation there if he does become a free agent, Chelsea will probably have a look at it.

“But I think he’ll end up joining Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has proven his class in several games in the Premier League, where he was initially a player of Manchester City.

He will improve our team if he makes the move to the Emirates, but we need him as soon as the January transfer window.