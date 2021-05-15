Brazilian role model will be sorely missed by Arsenal’s youngsters

It is time to bid adieu to David Luiz

There are some players in football, regardless of their former clubs, or their infamous incidents on the pitch, will be loved forever.

Ronaldo Fenomeno is one. Luka Modric and Ronaldinho can also be put into that category.

From Arsenal fans’ perspective it will definitely be Santi Cazorla, Tomas Rosicky and maybe even David Luiz.

The defender moved across London to join Arsenal in August 2019. Barring a few lapses in concentration and ridiculous decisions, David Luiz was clearly one of the best center-backs Arsenal had since his move two years back.

Despite his talent, this is a player whose heart is bigger than his performances on the pitch. According to several reports, the Brazilian is one of a few who lights up the dressing room at London Colney.

He was the one who helped Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and many more youngsters to feel home among the senior squad, when their surroundings were shiny and new.

Saka said of the Brazilian last year, when he signed a contract extension, “He’s a man with a big heart and he just has so much experience in the game as well.

“He goes out of his way all the time to advise and help all the young players.”

While Martinelli also had few good words for the Brazilian, “David Luiz is the player I have learned from the most, he speaks with all the players, he’s always helping out everyone at the club.”

Majority of football fans looking in from the outside take players of such character for granted. Many just care about that result on the Saturday evening.

And if these players don’t turn up someday, they are made a laughing stock at which people throw abuses at.

We all are humans. We all have our days when we don’t feel right. Imagine if you get abused on a day you were feeling low. It will make it even worse.

Criticism is only okay when it is constructive. And Luiz would definitely be the one to agree to that.

Now that the 34-year-old is leaving London Colney, many players would bid adieu to their role model and a close friend. A mate who was beside them through their thick and thin periods.

And he absolutely deserves it, because people like him don’t come too often in football, as well as In life.

Yash Bisht