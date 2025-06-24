Brazilian Winger’s Madrid future in doubt after Club World Cup snub

Arsenal are reportedly facing ongoing challenges in their bid to secure a top-class left winger, with several priority targets already rejecting the move. According to ESPN FC, players such as Nico Williams and Leroy Sané have turned down approaches, while the situation with Rodrygo remains unclear.

Despite that, there is growing belief that Rodrygo may now be the wide forward Arsenal are prepared to push hardest for.

Previously, there had been uncertainty over whether the Brazilian would consider leaving Real Madrid. However, recent developments suggest the decision may no longer rest entirely with him.

Alonso’s team selection speaks volumes

Rodrygo started on the right wing in Real Madrid’s opening match of the Club World Cup and, despite providing an assist, his overall performance drew criticism. In the following game, manager Xabi Alonso left him out of the squad entirely. As ten-man Madrid went on to beat Pachuca 3-1, the Arsenal-linked forward could only watch from the bench.

The omission sent a strong signal. Rodrygo was not given even a brief substitute appearance, raising further questions over his long-term role at the Bernabéu.

On the right wing, Arda Güler was handed an opportunity that could prove pivotal. The emergence of the young Turkish talent in a position Rodrygo hoped to secure, combined with the arrival of Franco Mastantuono, another right-sided option, has increased competition and cast further doubt over Rodrygo’s future.

Transfer links have grown in recent weeks and, if Arsenal’s interest is concrete, now may be the time to act.

Emirates switch offers a fresh platform

At Arsenal, Rodrygo could benefit from a complete reset. A new league, a new challenge and the opportunity to thrive in a side built around young, dynamic talent may be exactly what he needs.

The Gunners must now make their case to both the player and Real Madrid, positioning the Emirates Stadium as the ideal place for Rodrygo to rediscover his form and play regularly in his preferred position on the left wing.

He would also offer elite depth by covering both flanks when required, giving Mikel Arteta a level of attacking flexibility that could prove decisive across a long season.

Rodrygo to Arsenal may have once seemed unlikely, but now, with Madrid’s direction clear and opportunities shrinking, the door appears more open than ever.

Your thoughts on Rodrygo Gooners?

Daniel O

