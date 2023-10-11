Brazil’s coach demands a change of position for Arsenal man

Gabriel Jesus has disclosed that the Brazil national team coach has encouraged him to return to the role he played during his time at Manchester City and Palmeiras.

Jesus, primarily a centre-forward, has often taken up different positions while at Arsenal, occasionally switching places with Gabriel Martinelli, who typically plays on the right wing for Arsenal. This versatility has led to some Arsenal fans questioning whether he is the ideal number nine for the team, and there have been calls for the club to sign a new centre-forward.

During his tenure at City, Jesus frequently operated as the main focal point of the attack or as part of a front-two partnership alongside Sergio Aguero, which is the style the Brazil national team coach appears to be encouraging him to revert to.

As he reported to duty for his national team, Jesus spoke with the media and said, as quoted by Globo Esporte:

“At Palmeiras, I did it a lot, I think it was the club I did it at the most, when I started playing more centrally. I played as a centre-forward, very loose and doing the ‘facão’. That’s where I did it the most. The first thing Diniz said when I came in for the other call-up was that he wanted to see Gabriel from Palmeiras, from City.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is normal for players to fill in different roles for club and country because, most times, the tactics and systems are different.

The best players know how to adjust to the demands of their national team managers and those at their clubs.

