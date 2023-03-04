Brazil’s coach ignores Arsenal stars in latest call up

Despite Arsenal’s form and their prominent contributions, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes haven’t been called up by Brazil in their latest squad.

The South American nation is now being managed on an interim basis by their U20 coach Ramon Menezes and he will oversee their next few games before a permanent coach is appointed.

Having missed out on a place in the World Cup squad, Gabriel has been a key member of the Arsenal defence that could win the Premier League this season.

However, the defender has been ignored alongside Martinelli, with the coach naming a youthful side that includes Chelsea’s new boy Andrey Santos, 18 and Arsenal target Vitor Roque, 18, as the Daily Mail reports.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazil has some of the world’s best talent at their disposal and failure to do well at the last World Cup may have forced the interim boss to change the playing group.

However, this does not mean the Arsenal stars should give up on playing for their nation because there would be more changes and when a permanent manager is named, they could be in favour.

For now, everyone should focus on helping us win the Premier League this season, which will make them even harder to ignore by national team bosses.

