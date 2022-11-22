Breaking news: Arsenal Star and Lioness Beth Mead could be out for months (Arsenal Women)

Breaking news: Arsenal Women and Lioness Beth Mead injury update By Michelle

Arsenal have just issued an injury update today for Beth Mead and it is very bad news for all Women Gooners.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead left the pitch injured on Saturday evening as Arsenal hosted Manchester United at Emirates Stadium. The game was a fraught one with Manchester United scoring 2 goals (including the winner) in the final few minutes of injury time.

Also in injury time, our beloved Beth Mead was seen exiting the field in pain and in tears, sparking fears of a significant injury.

This news is devastating for Arsenal as Jonas Eidevall’s team are already suffering with a long list of injured players and adding Beth Mead to the list must be throwing the whole team into doubt ahead of their European Championship clash with Juventus in two days time.

This statement was just released by Arsenal:

We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

Everyone at the club will now be supporting Beth and working hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Love to Beth, and we will be keeping our fingers crossed that you will recover as quickly as possible.

Michelle Maxwell

