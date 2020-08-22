Arsenal News Gooner News

Breaking News – Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has called it a day at Arsenal and decided it is the best time to leave the club.

The 43-year-old has taken to Twitter to confirm his departure stating that he wants to concentrate on furthering his management experience.

One has to take what Freddie has said at face value but there has to be a suspicion that he is the latest in a long line of Arsenal stalwarts being forced out of the club.

Freddie took over the helm when Unai Emery was sacked and while his few games in charge did not set the world alight, he was hardly given a chance to prove his credentials before Mikel Arteta took over.

It is sad to see the Swede depart and of course, we all wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours and I am sure he will find success in management, his knowledge of the game and experience is immense.

One thing is for sure, he can leave with his head held high.

  1. Sue says:
    August 22, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Best of luck and thank you!!

  2. RSH says:
    August 22, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    I like having our legends around the club. Good luck to Freddie of course, and his goal was always to become a manager, so this was bound to happen sooner rather than later. Wonder who the replacement will be…

  3. Kev82 says:
    August 22, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Everyone seems to be leaving Arsenal except for the deadwood 😂 best of luck to the super swede 👊

