Breaking News – Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has called it a day at Arsenal and decided it is the best time to leave the club.

The 43-year-old has taken to Twitter to confirm his departure stating that he wants to concentrate on furthering his management experience.

I have decided to leave my first team assistant coaching role at @Arsenal to progress my management experience. I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach. pic.twitter.com/KZjIeVFaB4 — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) August 22, 2020

One has to take what Freddie has said at face value but there has to be a suspicion that he is the latest in a long line of Arsenal stalwarts being forced out of the club.

Freddie took over the helm when Unai Emery was sacked and while his few games in charge did not set the world alight, he was hardly given a chance to prove his credentials before Mikel Arteta took over.

It is sad to see the Swede depart and of course, we all wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours and I am sure he will find success in management, his knowledge of the game and experience is immense.

One thing is for sure, he can leave with his head held high.