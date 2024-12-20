Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Tierney’s potential Celtic return

Kieran Tierney has been heavily linked with an emotional return to Celtic since the end of last season. The left-back, who had spent the previous campaign on loan at Real Sociedad, was expected to make a permanent move to the Spanish club. However, Sociedad decided against signing him permanently, leaving Tierney in a state of uncertainty about his future.

For some time, Tierney had been out of the plans at Arsenal, and the Gunners had hoped that the loan spell would lead to a permanent move away from the club. Unfortunately for the Scotland international, this did not materialise, and he was forced to return to the Emirates after sustaining an injury at Euro 2024. He was sidelined for a period but made his return recently, starting in Arsenal’s last game in the League Cup. In that match, Tierney showed glimpses of his quality, putting in a fine performance despite being away from the first-team fold for some time.

While Tierney’s return to fitness has been encouraging, it seems that his future still lies away from Arsenal. The club no longer sees him as a key part of their plans, and the likelihood of him forcing his way back into the squad appears slim. With Arsenal looking to strengthen in various positions, Tierney is likely to be sold, and speculation about his next move has intensified.

Could he make an emotional return to Celtic as early as next month? Brendan Rodgers was asked about the possibility and responded in an interview with Sky Sports: “Well, Kieran is someone I know really well. But there are a lot of players linked with coming to Celtic, we will never speak about a player and especially a young player that is at another club. But now we have got work to do, we know that we want to improve the squad further and a number of key areas.”

Tierney is still a talented player, but he doesn’t seem to fit into Arsenal’s current style of play. It would be best for all parties involved if he moved on, with a return to Celtic appearing to be the most likely next step for him.

